Larimer County Experiences Rise of Flu Cases

The number of hospitalized flu cases is at 73 in Larimer County thus far as of January 25.

The flu is an infectious illness that targets the respiratory system and infects the nose, throat, and lungs. Caused by the influenza viruses, flu cases are expected to increase with travel as a contributing factor.

On September 30, 2019, surveillance for the 2019-2020 flu season began. Surveillance will run through May 16, 2020. Since the beginning of this flu season, 909 hospitalizations statewide have taken place.

Ultimately, the best form of protection from the flu is the flu shot, despite the fact that those vaccinated may still obtain the flu.

“It’s not too late to get your flu shot this year, but the sooner the better. It takes about two weeks for someone to be protected from the flu after their vaccination, so it’s important to get it now,” said Dr. Chris Nevin-Woods, Medical Director for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

If you or someone you know acquires the flu, it is advised that you stay at home in order to prevent further spread of the flu throughout the community. Long term care facilities and hospitals are places that should be avoided by those with the flu also. Other important things to remember if the flu finds you are to cover any coughs and sneezes as well as frequently washing hands.

For more information regarding the flu and vaccinations, visit larimer.org/flu.