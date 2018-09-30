Larimer County Extension Announces Yogurt Making Workshop.

September 30, 2018 Theresa Rose Art & Lifestyle 0
Tangy, nutritious yogurt can easily be made at home with regular kitchen utensils, and is often less expensive than buying it. Image courtesy of bacillosbulgaricus.com
CSU Extension Logo

Edie McSherry, Extension Educator, Food Safety Programs, Colorado State University Extension

Making Yogurt at Home:   Yogurt is an ancient craft and a modern science. Tangy, nutritious yogurt can easily be made at home with regular kitchen utensils, and is often less expensive than buying it. Learn safe and easy methods for making yogurt and yogurt cheese in this workshop. Taste testing included!

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Workshop Fee: $10

Location: CSU Larimer County Extension Office, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins, CO

Register: www.larimer.org/ext

Pre-registration is required. Class size limited. For more information contact Edie McSherry at emcsherry@larimer.org or call 970-498-6008.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Hall-Irwin - New Website Launch

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 26, 2018

Autumn Drink Specials at The Crooked Cup!

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

Fish - Thursday's Happy Hour Deals

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*