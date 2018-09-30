Larimer County Extension Announces Yogurt Making Workshop.

Making Yogurt at Home: Yogurt is an ancient craft and a modern science. Tangy, nutritious yogurt can easily be made at home with regular kitchen utensils, and is often less expensive than buying it. Learn safe and easy methods for making yogurt and yogurt cheese in this workshop. Taste testing included!

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Workshop Fee: $10

Location: CSU Larimer County Extension Office, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins, CO

Register: www.larimer.org/ext

Pre-registration is required. Class size limited. For more information contact Edie McSherry at emcsherry@larimer.org or call 970-498-6008.