Larimer County Finance Wins CAFR Certificate for 37th Year

Larimer County has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report [CAFR].

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners recognized the Larimer County Department of Finance for receiving the CAFR at their regular Administrative Matters Public Meeting.

This year marks the 37th year Larimer County has received the certificate, one of only 3% of nearly 3,100 counties in the United States to consecutively receive the certificate for more than 35 years.

“The CAFR is one of the most informative documents next to the budget of the financial activities of the county, it is very well put together,” said Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson.

The certificate is awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada [GFOA]. The CAFR is produced annually by the Larimer County Finance Department.

The report met GFOA’s high standards for reporting, including a “full spirit of disclosure,” Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, legal requirements, readability, and organizational standards.

The standardized format used for the CAFR allows Larimer County to compare itself from year-to-year, and with other cities and counties in the U.S. and Canada.

To view Larimer County Annual Reports, visit https://www.larimer.org/finance/reports.