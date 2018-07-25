Larimer County fire restrictions lifted today

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners today lifted the current restrictions on open fires and fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Larimer County effective immediately.

The restrictions were set to expire on August 3, 2018. Because of recent precipitation and expected potential for precipitation in the next few weeks, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Manager Justin Whitesell made the recommendation to remove the restrictions early.

All Larimer County residents are still advised to be careful with all combustible materials at all times, and ensure their campfires are extinguished before leaving them unattended.