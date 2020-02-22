Larimer County Natural Resources Announces Over $20,500 in Small Grants to Bolster Community Partner Projects

2020 Small Grants Support Environmental Education, Outdoor Classroom, Local Farms, Other Projects
Larimer County Natural Resources is proud to announce $20,589 in grants to support seven community and neighborhood projects that help educate and connect people to the land. The awards were given to a wide range of organizations across Larimer County through the department’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program.
The 2020 grantees, projects, amounts and locations include:
Help NFN Grow
- Audubon Rockies, Northern Colorado, Habitat Hero Demonstration Gardens Enhancement Project, $3,000
- Colorado Youth Outdoors, Windsor, Bridge reconstruction for Trails Programming at Swift Ponds, $3,000
- The Growing Project, Fort Collins, FOCO Commons Garden Beds Seasonal Extension, $2,880
- Hearts and Horses, Loveland, Trail of Discovery Interactive Extension, $3,000
- Raisin’ Roots Farm, Fort Collins, Soil Health & Production Improvements, $2,940
- Traut Elementary/Poudre School District, Fort Collins, Outdoor Classroom, $3,000
- Wildland Restoration Volunteers, Northern Colorado, Planting the Seeds of Stewardship in Larimer County, $2,940
- Enhance natural areas
- Create public linkages with existing open lands and parks
- Offer opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation
- Provide opportunities for people to connect with the land through agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas
- Develop new research on Larimer County open spaces
Annually, $20,000 is set aside from the tax funds for grant awards each year. Since 2008, Larimer County has awarded $329,172 for 207 community and neighborhood projects.
For more information about the program, contact Jennifer Almstead, grant program coordinator, at (970) 619-4569 or jalmstead@larimer.org, or visit www.larimer.org/small-grants.
Be the first to comment