Larimer County Natural Resources Announces Over $20,500 in Small Grants to Bolster Community Partner Projects

2020 Small Grants Support Environmental Education, Outdoor Classroom, Local Farms, Other Projects

Larimer County Natural Resources is proud to announce $20,589 in grants to support seven community and neighborhood projects that help educate and connect people to the land. The awards were given to a wide range of organizations across Larimer County through the department’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program.



The 2020 grantees, projects, amounts and locations include:

Audubon Rockies, Northern Colorado, Habitat Hero Demonstration Gardens Enhancement Project, $3,000

Northern Colorado, Habitat Hero Demonstration Gardens Enhancement Project, $3,000 Colorado Youth Outdoors, Windsor, Bridge reconstruction for Trails Programming at Swift Ponds, $3,000

Windsor, Bridge reconstruction for Trails Programming at Swift Ponds, $3,000 The Growing Project, Fort Collins, FOCO Commons Garden Beds Seasonal Extension, $2,880

Fort Collins, FOCO Commons Garden Beds Seasonal Extension, $2,880 Hearts and Horses , Loveland, Trail of Discovery Interactive Extension, $3,000

, Loveland, Trail of Discovery Interactive Extension, $3,000 Raisin’ Roots Farm, Fort Collins, Soil Health & Production Improvements, $2,940

Fort Collins, Soil Health & Production Improvements, $2,940 Traut Elementary/Poudre School District, Fort Collins, Outdoor Classroom, $3,000

Fort Collins, Outdoor Classroom, $3,000 Wildland Restoration Volunteers, Northern Colorado, Planting the Seeds of Stewardship in Larimer County, $2,940

Small Grants for Community Partnering is an initiative of Larimer County Natural Resources to disperse a portion of Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax dollars for projects that:

Enhance natural areas

Create public linkages with existing open lands and parks

Offer opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation

Provide opportunities for people to connect with the land through agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas

Develop new research on Larimer County open spaces Annually, $20,000 is set aside from the tax funds for grant awards each year. Since 2008, Larimer County has awarded $329,172 for 207 community and neighborhood projects.