Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Camping to All Existing Reservations

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will open camping to existing reservations (self-contained hard sided units with restrooms only) beginning Friday, May 1 until further notice.

Camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:

All existing reservations already booked in system, regardless of residence

All campgrounds open including Hermit Park Open Space

Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units (defined as camping units with bathrooms)

No secondary units allowed

No tent camping allowed

No walk-up camping reservations allowed

Cabins and tipis remain closed

All restrooms and shower houses closed

Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed

Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per unit

Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per unit

The Department continues to evaluate future changes to the criteria and availability of new reservations. All updates will be posted at www.larimer.org/ naturalresources.



About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/ naturalresources.