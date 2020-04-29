Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Camping to All Existing Reservations

April 29, 2020 Blaine Howerton News 0

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will open camping to existing reservations (self-contained hard sided units with restrooms only) beginning Friday, May 1 until further notice.

Camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:

  • All existing reservations already booked in system, regardless of residence
  • All campgrounds open including Hermit Park Open Space
  • Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units (defined as camping units with bathrooms)
  • No secondary units allowed
  • No tent camping allowed
  • No walk-up camping reservations allowed
  • Cabins and tipis remain closed
  • All restrooms and shower houses closed
  • Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed
  • Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per unit
  • Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per unit

The Department continues to evaluate future changes to the criteria and availability of new reservations. All updates will be posted at www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

Scene Magazine Local Offers

5/2 - Sweaty Moose Food Truck

970-372-2780

more from Sparge Brewing - 1 day ago

Cannagea CBD Expands FREE Same-Day Delivery Area

more from Cannagea CBD - 1 week ago

Easily Grow Your Own Indoors! Cheap and clean!

more from High Altitude School of Hydroponics (H*A*S*H) - 3 days ago

View More

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

5/2 - Sweaty Moose Food Truck

970-372-2780

more from Sparge Brewing - 1 day ago

Cannagea CBD Expands FREE Same-Day Delivery Area

more from Cannagea CBD - 1 week ago

Easily Grow Your Own Indoors! Cheap and clean!

more from High Altitude School of Hydroponics (H*A*S*H) - 3 days ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply