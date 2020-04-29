Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Camping to All Existing Reservations

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will open camping to existing reservations (self-contained hard sided units with restrooms only) beginning Friday, May 1 until further notice.
Camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:
- All existing reservations already booked in system, regardless of residence
- All campgrounds open including Hermit Park Open Space
- Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units (defined as camping units with bathrooms)
- No secondary units allowed
- No tent camping allowed
- No walk-up camping reservations allowed
- Cabins and tipis remain closed
- All restrooms and shower houses closed
- Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed
- Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per unit
- Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per unit
The Department continues to evaluate future changes to the criteria and availability of new reservations. All updates will be posted at www.larimer.org/
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/
