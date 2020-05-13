Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Visitor Centers and Camping to New Reservations on May 18

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will open Visitor Centers and camping to new reservations (self-contained hard sided units with restrooms only) beginning Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

Until further notice, camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:

Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units with operational restrooms interior to the unit

All campgrounds are open

Same day camping reservations allowed during regular business hours

Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per site

Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per site

Until further notice, the following is not allowed:

No secondary units allowed

No tent camping allowed

No dispersed camping allowed

No after-hours, walk-up camping allowed

Until further notice, the following remains closed:

All campground restrooms and shower houses closed

Cabins and tipis remain closed

Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed

Swim beaches remain closed

Tent camping (or any soft-sided unit that does not have an operational restroom interior to the unit) is not allowable due to the closure of campground restrooms. Evaluation continues to occur in consultation with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment to determine when full operations and reservations of tent camping can resume in the future. This phased reopening approach to camping has been implemented to ensure the highest staff and visitor safety and occupancy control at our campgrounds to slow the spread of COVID-19.