Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Visitor Centers and Camping to New Reservations on May 18

Photo by Andrew Gloor on Unsplash
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will open Visitor Centers and camping to new reservations (self-contained hard sided units with restrooms only) beginning Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

Until further notice, camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:

  • Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units with operational restrooms interior to the unit
  • All campgrounds are open
  • Same day camping reservations allowed during regular business hours
  • Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per site
  • Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per site

Until further notice, the following is not allowed:

  • No secondary units allowed
  • No tent camping allowed
  • No dispersed camping allowed
  • No after-hours, walk-up camping allowed

Until further notice, the following remains closed:

  • All campground restrooms and shower houses closed
  • Cabins and tipis remain closed
  • Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed
  • Swim beaches remain closed

Tent camping (or any soft-sided unit that does not have an operational restroom interior to the unit) is not allowable due to the closure of campground restrooms. Evaluation continues to occur in consultation with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment to determine when full operations and reservations of tent camping can resume in the future. This phased reopening approach to camping has been implemented to ensure the highest staff and visitor safety and occupancy control at our campgrounds to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Natural Resources’ Visitor Centers will open for customer service beginning Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m. with strict visitor restrictions.  Restrictions include controlling or limiting the number of visitors allowed to enter the building at one time, requiring 6 feet of distance while waiting in line, masks to be worn by visitors, and closing restrooms to the visiting public. Visitors are asked to adhere to the restrictions on posted signs at each building to ensure safety.
Locations and operating hours include:

  • Horsetooth Area Information Office, 4200 W. County Road 38E, Fort Collins; Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun-Sat
  • Natural Resources Administration Office, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland; Hours: Mon–Fri: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.; Sat: 8–10 a.m.; Sun: 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.
  • Hermit Park Office, 17 Hermit Park Road, Estes Park; Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun-Sat

Weed District and Forestry, 2649 E. Mulberry Avenue and 614 E. Vine Street, Fort Collins will remain closed to public access and will continue curbside retail sales.

New camping reservations can be made at www.larimercamping.com.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

