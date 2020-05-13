Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Visitor Centers and Camping to New Reservations on May 18

Until further notice, camping will be allowed based on the following criteria:
- Campers must have self-contained “hard-side” units with operational restrooms interior to the unit
- All campgrounds are open
- Same day camping reservations allowed during regular business hours
- Carter Lake Area/Horsetooth allow a maximum of 8 people per site
- Hermit Park allows a maximum of 6 people per site
Until further notice, the following is not allowed:
- No secondary units allowed
- No tent camping allowed
- No dispersed camping allowed
- No after-hours, walk-up camping allowed
Until further notice, the following remains closed:
- All campground restrooms and shower houses closed
- Cabins and tipis remain closed
- Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed
- Swim beaches remain closed
Tent camping (or any soft-sided unit that does not have an operational restroom interior to the unit) is not allowable due to the closure of campground restrooms. Evaluation continues to occur in consultation with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment to determine when full operations and reservations of tent camping can resume in the future. This phased reopening approach to camping has been implemented to ensure the highest staff and visitor safety and occupancy control at our campgrounds to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Horsetooth Area Information Office, 4200 W. County Road 38E, Fort Collins; Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun-Sat
- Natural Resources Administration Office, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland; Hours: Mon–Fri: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.; Sat: 8–10 a.m.; Sun: 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.
- Hermit Park Office, 17 Hermit Park Road, Estes Park; Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun-Sat
Weed District and Forestry, 2649 E. Mulberry Avenue and 614 E. Vine Street, Fort Collins will remain closed to public access and will continue curbside retail sales.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/
