Larimer County Now Has Readily Available COVID-19 Testing

Larimer County Public Health, in partnership with local hospitals, has increased COVID-19 testing capacity in the community.

Testing supplies have become more readily available and local providers have been able to provide testing options for their patients. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should call their provider to discuss symptoms and determine whether a COVID-19 test needs to be ordered. Many providers locally can now order tests for their patients.

Banner Health, UCHealth, and Larimer County Public Health testing sites will not accept walk-ins. Everyone must be screened in advance and scheduled for an appointment.

Larimer County Public Health provides drive-thru testing on Tuesdays and Fridays. People who are experiencing symptoms and asymptomatic people who are in close contact with a person who has tested positive to COVID-19 are eligible for testing. People registering for testing must be at least 18 years of age. Pre-registration can be done at larimer.org/community-testing.

You can help slow the spread of viruses by:



increasing distance between people to six feet to help reduce spread

washing hands frequently with soap and water

covering coughs and sneezes

wearing a face covering in public

staying home when sick

avoiding close contact with anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.