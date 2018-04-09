Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – April 10, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist
LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet April 10, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) update
Annual financial presentation
2018 and 2019 Capital Improvement Program review and discussion
New Google calendar appointment proposal
Park District updates and reports
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update
For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.
