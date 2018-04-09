Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – April 10, 2018

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet April 10, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) update
  • Annual financial presentation
  • 2018 and 2019 Capital Improvement Program review and discussion
  • New Google calendar appointment proposal
  • Park District updates and reports
  • U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update
For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.

