Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – July 10, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet July 10, 2018 , from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38 E, Fort Collins.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Information about rescue-related items

Campground naming

Recommendation to approve 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Program

Park District updates and reports

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update

For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.