Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – July 10, 2018

The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board meeting will take place at the Horsetooth Area Information Center. Image courtesy of the Loveland Reporter-Herald
LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet July 10, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38 E, Fort Collins.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Information about rescue-related items
  • Campground naming
  • Recommendation to approve 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Program
  • Park District updates and reports
  • U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update
For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.

