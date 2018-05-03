Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – May 8, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet May 8, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Lake Loveland Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

• Regional trail projects update

• Phase 2 of Comprehensive Plan

• Project review process with partners

• 2018 and 2019 Capital Improvement Program

• Review criteria for setting priorities

• Review potential projects and cost

• Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) directives

• 2-month plan: gates, Pinewood closure, impacts to boating

• 1-year plan: coded gates, install in-ground traffic spikes

• Park District updates and reports

• U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update

• Overview of ANS direction

For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr. Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555