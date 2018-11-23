Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – November 27, 2018

The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board meeting will take place at the Horsetooth Area Information Center. Image courtesy of the Loveland Reporter-Herald
Larimer county Department of Natural Resources Logo

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet November 27, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38E, Fort Collins.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Fee Study
  • Summary of process and input from three community public meetings
  • Review of use levels for Devil’s Backbone and Horsetooth Mountain open spaces
  • Review of financial spreadsheet
  • Staff proposal – future budget review
  • Fee Subcommittee recommendation for 2019 fee
  • Parks Advisory Board fee recommendation
  • Park District updates and reports
  • U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update
For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

