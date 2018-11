Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – November 27, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet November 27, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38E, Fort Collins.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Fee Study

Summary of process and input from three community public meetings

Review of use levels for Devil’s Backbone and Horsetooth Mountain open spaces

Review of financial spreadsheet

Staff proposal – future budget review

Fee Subcommittee recommendation for 2019 fee Parks Advisory Board fee recommendation Park District updates and reports U.S. Bureau of Reclamation update

For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.

