Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – September 11

Teddy Parker-Renga
LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet September 11, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38 E, Fort Collins.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
- Board feedback on staff recommended regulation changes
- Board feedback on staff recommended fee increases
- Board recommendation on staff recommended regulation changes
- Park District updates and reports
- S. Bureau of Reclamation update
For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.
