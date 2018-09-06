Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – September 11

September 6, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board meeting will take place at the Horsetooth Area Information Center. Image courtesy of the Loveland Reporter-Herald
Larimer County Logo

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet September 11, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38 E, Fort Collins.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

 

  • Board feedback on staff recommended regulation changes

 

  • Board feedback on staff recommended fee increases

 

  • Board recommendation on staff recommended regulation changes

 

  • Park District updates and reports

 

  • S. Bureau of Reclamation update

 

For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.

