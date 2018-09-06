Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Meeting – September 11

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Larimer County Parks Advisory Board will meet September 11, 2018, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38 E, Fort Collins.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Board feedback on staff recommended regulation changes

Board feedback on staff recommended fee increases

Board recommendation on staff recommended regulation changes

Park District updates and reports

S. Bureau of Reclamation update

For additional information, contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Program Manager, at (970) 619-4555.

