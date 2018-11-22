Larimer County, partners awarded for Fish Creek Road project

Thomas Clayton

Through collaboration and teamwork, Larimer County Engineering and four other jurisdictions were recognized by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners November 20, 2018 for receiving an award from a professional organization for rebuilding Fish Creek Road in Estes Park, heavily damaged in the 2013 flood.

Larimer County Engineering, the Town of Estes Park, Upper Thompson Sanitation District, Estes Park Recreation District, and HDR Construction received an award from the Colorado Chapter of the American Public Works Association [APWA] for their completion of the Estes Park Fish Creek Road Project. The award, in the Disaster and Emergency Recovery for Community Projects Category, was received by the five groups at the APWA conference on October 29, 2018.

The 2013 Flood caused almost $20 million in damage to Fish Creek Road and destroyed sanitary sewer lines and utilities serving over 2,000 residents along the well-traveled road, plus an adjoining trail system.

“It was one of the starkest examples of the damage of the flood. You could see where the sewer manholes were tossed around like a child’s toys,” said Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly.