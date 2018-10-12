Larimer County Puts Two Camper Cabins Up for Auction

October 12, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
Hermit Park Bear Claw Cabin. Photo by Harry Strharsky.
Larimer County Logo

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has placed two of its camper cabins up for auction. Bidding closes on Oct. 18, 2018.
The department is selling two cabins currently located at Hermit Park Open Space. Both cabins were built in the late 1970s from a log cabin kit of unknown origin. They are both one-room cabins roughly 20.5 feet long by 17 feet wide with outside decks. Details are available at the auction website:https://www.govdeals.com/ (search for “Hermit Park cabins”)

Hermit Park Madrona Point Cabin – Photo by Harry Strharsky
The buyer(s) is responsible for all cabin removal work and costs. Cabins must be removed from Hermit Park Open Space between Nov. 1-16, 2018.
Both cabins are being sold “as is” and are available for inspection at Hermit Park Open Space, 17 Hermit Park Rd., Estes Park, CO, by appointment. Contact Shane Fraser at frasersw@co.larimer.co.us.
 
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

The Heart of Story

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - October 1, 2018

Hall-Irwin - New Website Launch

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 26, 2018

Autumn Drink Specials at The Crooked Cup!

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*