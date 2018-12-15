Larimer County Ranks Among Colorado Places With Highest Net Worth

Steve Sabato

Financial technology company SmartAsset analyzed data to find the places with the highest per capita net worth. According to SmartAsset’s study, Larimer County ranks among the top spots in Colorado. The study analyzes income, net worth, and debt in counties across the country to determine which locations had the highest per capita net wealth relative to debt.

Our study aims to find the places in the United States where residents have the highest net worth. To do this, we calculated the ratio of net worth to per capita income for every county. This number can serve as insight into how much people have saved or invested relative to their income level.

We also calculated the ratio of net worth to debt per capita for each county. This measure incorporates a view of a county’s debt burden relative to net worth.

Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN





Lastly, we indexed each factor and calculated an overall index by taking a weighted average of each of these indices. The net worth to income index was given a weight of two and the net worth to debt index was given a weight of one.

Find Top Financial Advisors in Colorado

Learn more about financial advisors in your area below through our detailed advisor profiles organized by location. That’s just one of the ways that we make it easier to find and research financial advisors. You can also find nearby financial advisors through our matching tool, which does the work for you by pairing you with advisors based on your situation and preferences.