Larimer County residents encouraged to participate in health survey

2019 Community Health Survey

By Richard Cox

rcox@healthdistrict.org

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

It’s time for the community to get a check-up, and the Health District of Northern Larimer County is asking for residents’ help.

This fall, 12,000 randomly selected households in Larimer County will receive a letter inviting them to participate in the 2019 Community Health Survey. The survey covers a wide range of subjects across the spectrum of health and health care, including new and updated questions related to vaping, behavioral health, housing, childcare, environmental health, and more.

Responses to the survey will help the Health District better understand the health, and health-care needs, of area residents. Information gathered will guide the planning and design of programs and services at the Health District. Results also will be made available to other local agencies and organizations working on health-related issues.

Some key findings from the last Community Health Survey in 2016:

The uninsured rate in Larimer County dropped by two thirds, from 12% to 4%, between 2013 and 2016.

10% of adults were heavy drinkers, and a quarter reported binge drinking in the previous month.

Smoking rates dropped by more than half (19% to 8%) between 1995 and 2016.

More than half (54%) of those reporting a mental health problem said they’d put off getting care in the previous two years because of cost.

Nearly half (48%) of young adults 18-39 reported using marijuana in the previous year.

16% of respondents reported emailing or updating social media while driving.

Adults who participate this year will first be asked to complete the survey online through a secure website. A printed survey booklet that can be filled out and returned by mail also will be available. All responses are completely confidential. The Health District keeps no personal information on individual participants.

The survey is part of the Health District’s periodic Community Health Assessment, which also includes a series of public forums where residents can express their opinions on health-related topics. The Health District has conducted a Community Health Assessment every three years since 1995, making it the longest-running project of its kind in northern Colorado. More than 2,300 county residents took the last survey in 2016. Partial support for this year’s survey comes from Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, North Colorado Health Alliance, and the City of Loveland.

The Health District is a public agency that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and end-of-life planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options.

People seeking more information about the Community Health Assessment, including upcoming public forums, can call the Health District at (970) 224-5209 or visitwww.healthdistrict.org/community-health-assessment. Those invited to take the health survey should visit www.larimercountysurvey.org.