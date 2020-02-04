Larimer County Seeks Feedback from Agricultural Community to Shape New Land Use Code

How do we grow?

Our history is rich in agriculture. As our county grows, Larimer County is moving forward with updating the 2020 Larimer County Land Use Code.

The update is necessary to reflect the current and future vision for development in Larimer County and the balance of agricultural activities.

The Land Use Code hasn’t been updated in almost 30 years, and Larimer County is working to update this important document in 2020 and 2021. Feedback from the agricultural community members is critical to shaping land and development in the future.

Larimer County Community Development is hosting a Public Open House at 5 p.m., Feb. 13, 2020, in the First National Bank Building, South Hall, at The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Free parking is located in lot B.

A brief presentation will begin at 5:15 p.m. Key topics for this open house include:

 What is your vision for agriculture in Larimer County?

 Should Larimer County adopt Agricultural Zone Districts?

 Are there agricultural land uses which Larimer County should consider by ‘right’?

 Do you think the definition of a farm should be updated?

Learn more about the Larimer County Land Use Code at www.larimer.org/planning/luc2020. Got

questions? Contact us! Email questions/comments, LUC2020@co.larimer.co.us