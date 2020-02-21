Larimer County Sheriff Denies Special Event Permit for Arise Music Festival Near Buckeye

This post was edited at 11:07pm on February 20th with the addition of new information and statements from Arise Organizers.

On February 4, the Arise Music Festival submitted an application to Larimer County for a special event permit to hold a festival this summer just off of County Road 80 (Northeast of Park Reservoir near Buckeye).

On the application, the organizer estimated 15,000 participants between July 30 and August 3rd.

Food and Alcohol would be served.

Most of the application was approved by various agencies throughout the county, however, a few have either not reviewed the application or need further information.

The description from the application:

The festival will again feature a diverse line-up of musicians, yogis, artists, and visual performances, alongside workshops, seminars, films, and guest speakers. There will be one main stage with a smaller “tweener” stage and two additional performance areas situated on the approximate two hundred acre festival site. The event will also include a solutions village, visionary art installations, theme camps, local craft and food vendors, a kids’ village, yoga tent and a community organization plaza. Most attendees camp for the duration of the event.

Neighbors in the area have contacted North Forty News with concerns about noise, fire, traffic and agency response.

The Larimer County Sheriff has “denied” the application citing concerns about the distance, road design, strain on emergency services, distance for first responders, and the flow of traffic on the roads.

“We have already done considerable work on the Sheriff’s concerns—and believe that all of his issues are solvable through careful consideration and good management,” said Luke Comer, Acting Executive Producer of Arise in a statement to North Forty News. “Arise is entirely ready to work with the Sheriff on all his issues.”

Comer says Larimer County has told him Arise is headed for another public meeting.

Comer is not entirely clear about the next steps yet. He is trying to get more information. “I am not sure that his denial means the event is off for that location,” said Comer. “As always, Arise is entirely devoted to the safety of our patrons and surrounding people, communities and lands,” he said.

To view the Special Event Permit Detail: https://apps.larimer.org/specialevent/application_detail.cfm?id=5720

Organizers from previous years of The Arise Festival (formerly organized and operated at Sunrise Ranch near Berthoud) have parted ways. In a separate statement to North Forty News, they have announced the festival will no longer take place at Sunrise Ranch.