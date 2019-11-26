Larimer County Snow Update

From the LETA 911 notification system
S: Winter Weather Update 11/26/2019 11:07am
Latest radar shows that the current storm system should be moving out of Larimer County in the next hour or so. Road crews are working to catch up in all cities and the county. Big snow in western parts of Larimer with Red Feather and Stove Prairie winning the award with 32″ of snow.
Closures: All county, city and town offices are now closed. Hwy 14 is now closed from 287 to Walden. Hwy 287 remains closed from Ted’s Place to the Wyoming Line.
