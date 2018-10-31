Larimer County to Host Second Public Open House on Proposed Fee Adjustments on Nov. 7

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources invites members of the public to offer their feedback on proposed adjustments to fees for Larimer County parks and open spaces.

People can offer feedback at the following open house:

Fee Study Public Open House

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Larimer County Courthouse Offices

Hearing Room

200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins

Earlier this year, the Department of Natural Resources hired a consultant to conduct a fee study for Larimer County’s parks and open spaces. Many of the park and open space fees have not been adjusted for more than a decade. The consultant has developed preliminary recommendations for adjustments to fees for daily permits, along with fees for camping and annual permits.

“The department is funded primarily through a sales tax and user fees,” said Natural Resources Director Gary Buffington, “and we have a responsibility to maintain financial stability.”

The fee study is also evaluating a potential fee for the Devil’s Backbone Trailhead, which is the south entrance to Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located off U.S. 34 west of Loveland. This trailhead has had no charge to the public historically. A fee is charged at the Blue Sky Trailhead, which is the north entrance to Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located off County Road 38E west of Fort Collins. The department also charges entrance fees for Horsetooth Mountain Open Space and Hermit Park Open Space, which are the two other intensively managed open spaces in Larimer County’s system.

“Devil’s Backbone Trailhead is currently the only intensively managed location in Larimer County’s park and open space system where we do not collect a fee,” Buffington said.

People can get more details on the fee study and offer feedback to Natural Resources staff at the open house on Nov. 7. An initial open house was held at the Larimer County Loveland Campus on Oct. 22.

For more information on the fee study and open house, please contact Natural Resources Director Gary Buffington at (970) 619-4560 or gbuffington@larimer.org

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.