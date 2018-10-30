Larimer County Treasurer’s annual tax lien sale

Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey reminds the public that the Larimer County Annual Tax Lien Sale will be held on November 15th in the Thomas M. McKee Building located at The Ranch in Loveland.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. A tax lien will be offered on any property with a tax balance not paid by November 13th.

All property taxes must be collected in order to meet the budgetary requirements of all certified taxing authorities. The annual tax lien sale is held to collect these unpaid taxes. Liens are placed against the properties and are purchased by investors who, in turn, earn interest against the tax amounts.

Currently there are 1,258 real property and 84 mobile home delinquent accounts in Larimer County, totaling nearly $3,465,595 in unpaid taxes.

For more information on the Tax Lien Sale, go to https://www.larimer.org/treasurer/liens/sale or call the Treasurer’s Office at (970) 498-7020.

