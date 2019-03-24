Larimer County Welcomes New Medical Director

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment welcomes Christine Nevin-Woods, DO, MPH as the new Medical Director. She began her work this week, with a public welcome reception Thursday afternoon.

Public Health Director Tom Gonzales says, “I am very excited to have the public health expertise of Dr. Nevin-Woods on our team. She has a wealth of experience in local public health promotion and communicable disease.”

Dr. Nevin-Woods has over 20 years of experience working in public health, with a focus on preventative and family medicine. Most recently she served as the Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health in El Paso, Colorado from 2016 to 2018. She was the Public Health Director and Medical Officer at Pueblo City-County Health Department in Pueblo, Colorado from 1991 to 2015.

Dr. Nevin-Woods has a strong background in communicable disease, and previously served as the Division Director for the Communicable Disease Division and the State Epidemiologist for the Hawaii State Department of Health.

She is also an Assistant Professor for the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado.

Dr. Nevin-Woods succeeds Dr. Adrienne LeBailly, who retired this month after over 30 years as the Public Health Director for Larimer County. Tom Gonzales says, “I sincerely thank Dr. Adrienne LeBailly for her years of service and her assistance during our transition. Her commitment to the people of Larimer County will have a lasting impact on the health of this community.”