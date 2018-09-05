Larimer County Workforce Center to host 34th annual symposium

Thomas Clayton

Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development is hosting the 34th Annual Workforce Symposium, “Building a Purposeful Workforce,” from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 21, 2018 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The cost is $39 and tickets may be purchased on-line at larimerworkforce.org/business/workforcesymposium- 2018/

The LCEWD is partnering with its network of area training and professional development organizations to convene thought leaders and community stakeholders to strategize and share best practices in growing a skills-based, purpose-driven workforce in northern Colorado.

Participants will share and collaborate on innovative strategies in:

● Competency-based recruitment, hiring and training

● Work-based learning, including internships and apprenticeships

● Purpose-driven engagement and recruitment

The symposium includes presentations from local experts, panel discussions, best practice showcases, and the fast-paced “Elevate Bytes,” brief informative and inspiring presentations.

Event Highlights include:

● Keynote Speaker Heather Terenzio, CEO of the Techtonic Group of Boulder

● A General Session featuring State Demographer, Elizabeth Garner with a forecast of employment trends

● An update on the Talent 2.0 workforce initiatives spearheaded by a regional coalition of thought leaders

Event Details:

Date and Time: Sept. 21, 2018 | Doors open at 7:15 a.m. | General Session starts at 8:15 a.m., and ends at 2:30 p.m. Location: Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado 80521 Admission: $39

For more information, contact: Mike Kohler, mkohler@larimer.org or (970) 498.6658

