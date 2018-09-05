Larimer County Workforce Center to host 34th annual symposium

The Larimer County Workforce symposium will be held at the Lincoln Center on September 21. Photo courtesy of visitfortcollins.com
Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development is hosting the 34th Annual Workforce Symposium, “Building a Purposeful Workforce,” from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 21, 2018 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The cost is $39 and tickets may be purchased on-line at larimerworkforce.org/business/workforcesymposium- 2018/

The LCEWD is partnering with its network of area training and professional development organizations to convene thought leaders and community stakeholders to strategize and share best practices in growing a skills-based, purpose-driven workforce in northern Colorado.

Participants will share and collaborate on innovative strategies in:

● Competency-based recruitment, hiring and training

● Work-based learning, including internships and apprenticeships

● Purpose-driven engagement and recruitment

The symposium includes presentations from local experts, panel discussions, best practice showcases, and the fast-paced “Elevate Bytes,” brief informative and inspiring presentations.

Event Highlights include:

● Keynote Speaker Heather Terenzio, CEO of the Techtonic Group of Boulder

● A General Session featuring State Demographer, Elizabeth Garner with a forecast of employment trends

● An update on the Talent 2.0 workforce initiatives spearheaded by a regional coalition of thought leaders

Event Details:

Date and Time: Sept. 21, 2018 | Doors open at 7:15 a.m. | General Session starts at 8:15 a.m., and ends at 2:30 p.m. Location: Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado 80521 Admission: $39

For more information, contact: Mike Kohler, mkohler@larimer.org or (970) 498.6658

