Larimer Humane Society to host 20th Annual Top Cat & Tails Gala on Saturday, September 8th

Kaylene Weingardt │ Larimer Humane Society

A Midsummer Night’s Cat-Nap will be an elegant evening of mischief, merriment and giving to help homeless animals in Northern Colorado.

LOVELAND, COLO. (AUGUST 30, 2018) On Saturday, September 8, 2018 Larimer Humane Society will be hosting its 20th Annual Top Cat & Tails Gala. This year’s theme is A Midsummer Night’s Cat-Nap, a Shakespearean evening of enchantment. The night’s festivities will include live and silent auctions, an Adoptable Pet Parade, and a returning visit from Reggie Rivers, former Denver Bronco and emcee for the night.

This is Larimer Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising vital funds to help provide love and care to the more than 6,000 lost, homeless, abandoned and unwanted animals that enter its doors each year. This event is made possible through presenting sponsorship from Poudre Pet & Feed Supply.

What: 20th Annual Top Cat & Tails Gala: A Midsummer Night’s Cat-Nap

Where: Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Pkwy, Loveland, CO 80538

When: Saturday, September 8, 2018 doors open at 6pm

Tickets and Tables: Tickets are available for purchase until September 3, 2018. Individual tickets can be purchased for $120, couple’s tickets are $225 and a table for eight is $850. Tickets can be purchased online at larimerhumane.org/events/top-cat-tails-gala