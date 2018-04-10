Last week to make reservations for the W.O.L.F. Gala at the Hilton!

Theresa Rose

The deadline for Alo-HOWL is April 18!

You won’t want to miss Nate Blakeslee, author of American Wolf, who will be available for a book signing at the Gala. For more about Rick Blakeslee, you may watch the “CBS This Morning” interview at youtube.com/watch?v=O2G3lomW1H4.

Also appearing is guest speaker, Rick McIntyre. The biological technician for Yellowstone’s wolf project since 1998, he is one of the most well-known wolf experts in the U.S. He has written several books and been featured on “60 Minutes”.

Tickets include enjoy a gourmet dinner, over 100 auction items, and a chance to become a Guardian Angel to our wolves.They will also meet an Ambassador Wolf up close. The live auction includes a guided wolf-watching trip in Yellowstone, a painting by renowned artist Julie Kramer Cole, and a shawl made with naturally-shed fur from wolves at the sanctuary. Online bidding is available through April 15th at wolfsanctuary.net/online-bidding.

Reservations are $75 per guest, with a limited number of premier Gold and Silver Tables available. A very limited number of tickets will be available after the deadline for $85 each. For more information and to reserve online, go to wolfsanctuary.net/tickets or call (970) 416-9531.