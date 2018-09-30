Latham Pkwy Road Closure South of Harmony

There will be a complete closure of Latham Parkway between Harmony Road and Twin Bridge Drive starting Monday, October 1st. The closure is to accommodate the widening of Latham Pkwy to align with the recently completed section of roadway on the north side of Harmony Rd. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, October 12th. Detour signage will be in place and updates will be posted should the construction schedule change.

