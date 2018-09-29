LCSO Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Victims

September 29, 2018 Theresa Rose News 0
Robert Frank Bradley was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of six counts of felony Sexual Exploitation of a Child and six counts of misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification.
PHOTO LARIMER COUNTY SHERIFF (Twitter – @larimersheriff)

On September 20, 2018, Robert Frank Bradley (09/20/1981) of Loveland was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of six counts of felony Sexual Exploitation of a Child and six counts of misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification. His bond was set at $150,000 and his booking photo is attached.

During this investigation, LCSO investigators discovered evidence of Bradley using his cell phone to record video under women’s skirts in public places without their knowledge. These incidents occurred at unknown department and grocery stores in Northern Colorado on August 3, 4, and 6, 2018 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

If you were in a department or grocery store on these dates and recognize Robert Bradley from the attached photo, please contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143. Investigator Atwood would like to speak to anyone who is a possible victim or witness.

