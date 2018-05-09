Leadership Fort Collins Graduates Class of 2017-2018 on May 10

Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President
Fort Collins, Colo. –The 2017-2018 Leadership Fort Collins class will receive their diplomas on May 10 at the Rio Grande Agave Room. Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to the betterment of the community.
Thirty-four current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area were selected to participate in the 2017-2018 program, which began in September 2017 and will conclude on May 10. Participants came together on the second Thursday of the month for a day-long session to learn more about Team Building, Government and Transportation, Economy and the Environment, Education and our Community, Social Capital, State Government, Health and Emergency Service Providers and Social Infrastructure. The graduating class is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.
In addition to attending nine all day educational sessions, members of the class were also challenged to complete a service learning project in the community. The 2017-2018 Leadership Fort Collins Class has planned and produced seven different class projects benefiting the Fort Collins area.
The Leadership Fort Collins graduation will include recognition of individual class members and a keynote address by Alexis Kanda-Olmstead, founder of the AKO Collective. The graduation event, sponsored by Austin’s American Grill, Terracon, The Place Setting Company and Vern’s Liquor, will be held May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Agave Room.
Graduating members of the class include:
Michael Allison, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
Carin Avila, Rocky Mountain Raptor Program
Mary Baird, HACH
Paul Birdsall, Colorado Business Bank
Jo Cech, City of Fort Collins
Cody Charles, Hot Corner Concepts (Big Al’s)
Dawn Eger, Eger CPA
Jerick Flores, Colorado State University Alumni Association
Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions
Shauna Gray, Chipper’s Lanes Entertainment
Nelson Greenlee, Green Ride CO
Diane Jackson, UCHealth
Marketa Jancar, CSU Events and Donor Engagement
Audrey Johnson, Savory Spice Shop
Tracy Katz, First National Bank
Seth Kelley, BASE Camp
Nancy Kepner, Crafted Leadership
Brian Kiel, Total Facility Care
Julianna Kobs, 33Vincent
Vanessa Lewis, Partners Mentoring Youth
Ben Lucas, Rams Sports Properties
Carley McAbee, Indigo–Grantsmithing & Consulting
Quinha McBride, Colorado State University, Corporate Relations
Caroline Mitchell, City of Fort Collins
Huston Morse, Brinkman
Jason Oleskevich, Elevations Credit Union
Ali Raza, Colorado State University
Cheryl Schroeder, Saunders Heath
Nick Smiley, City of Fort Collins
Ben Smith, Premier Mortgage Group
Courtney Stewart, Platte River Power Authority
Geri Tamborelli, UCHealth, Poudre Valley Hospital
Rebecca Toll, Prevention Research Center, CSU
Bill Wells, Brinkman
The program was produced by the Fort Collins Area Chamber with assistance from a steering committee:
Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman
Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events
Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County
Jen Cooper Miller, SummitStone
Mark Culloton, Austin’s American Grill
Jess Dyrdahl, CSU
Maryann Fillingim, UCHealth
Jill Foster, Belfor Property Restoration
Lauren Smiley, Saunders Heath
Nalo Johnson
Diane Jones
Amy Kolczak, UCHealth
Heather Matz, The Group
Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center
Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath
Teresa Sedlak, Office of the Alternative Defense Counsel
Zach Sumner, BWCS
Abe Theiss, Brinkman Construction
Brad Ward, City of Fort Collins
Meghan Willis, UCHealth
Applications for the 2018-2019 Leadership Fort Collins program will be available in late-June. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or applying should contact Ann Hutchison at (970) 482-3746 or ahutchison@fcchamber.org.
