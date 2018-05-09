Leadership Fort Collins Graduates Class of 2017-2018 on May 10

Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President

Fort Collins, Colo. –The 2017-2018 Leadership Fort Collins class will receive their diplomas on May 10 at the Rio Grande Agave Room. Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to the betterment of the community.

Thirty-four current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area were selected to participate in the 2017-2018 program, which began in September 2017 and will conclude on May 10. Participants came together on the second Thursday of the month for a day-long session to learn more about Team Building, Government and Transportation, Economy and the Environment, Education and our Community, Social Capital, State Government, Health and Emergency Service Providers and Social Infrastructure. The graduating class is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.

In addition to attending nine all day educational sessions, members of the class were also challenged to complete a service learning project in the community. The 2017-2018 Leadership Fort Collins Class has planned and produced seven different class projects benefiting the Fort Collins area.

The Leadership Fort Collins graduation will include recognition of individual class members and a keynote address by Alexis Kanda-Olmstead, founder of the AKO Collective. The graduation event, sponsored by Austin’s American Grill, Terracon, The Place Setting Company and Vern’s Liquor, will be held May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Agave Room.

Graduating members of the class include:

Michael Allison, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Carin Avila, Rocky Mountain Raptor Program

Mary Baird, HACH

Paul Birdsall, Colorado Business Bank

Jo Cech, City of Fort Collins

Cody Charles, Hot Corner Concepts (Big Al’s)

Dawn Eger, Eger CPA

Jerick Flores, Colorado State University Alumni Association

Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions

Shauna Gray, Chipper’s Lanes Entertainment

Nelson Greenlee, Green Ride CO

Diane Jackson, UCHealth

Marketa Jancar, CSU Events and Donor Engagement

Audrey Johnson, Savory Spice Shop

Tracy Katz, First National Bank

Seth Kelley, BASE Camp

Nancy Kepner, Crafted Leadership

Brian Kiel, Total Facility Care

Julianna Kobs, 33Vincent

Vanessa Lewis, Partners Mentoring Youth

Ben Lucas, Rams Sports Properties

Carley McAbee, Indigo–Grantsmithing & Consulting

Quinha McBride, Colorado State University, Corporate Relations

Caroline Mitchell, City of Fort Collins

Huston Morse, Brinkman

Jason Oleskevich, Elevations Credit Union

Ali Raza, Colorado State University

Cheryl Schroeder, Saunders Heath

Nick Smiley, City of Fort Collins

Ben Smith, Premier Mortgage Group

Courtney Stewart, Platte River Power Authority

Geri Tamborelli, UCHealth, Poudre Valley Hospital

Rebecca Toll, Prevention Research Center, CSU

Bill Wells, Brinkman

The program was produced by the Fort Collins Area Chamber with assistance from a steering committee:

Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman

Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events

Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County

Jen Cooper Miller, SummitStone

Mark Culloton, Austin’s American Grill

Jess Dyrdahl, CSU

Maryann Fillingim, UCHealth

Jill Foster, Belfor Property Restoration

Lauren Smiley, Saunders Heath

Nalo Johnson

Diane Jones

Amy Kolczak, UCHealth

Heather Matz, The Group

Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center

Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath

Teresa Sedlak, Office of the Alternative Defense Counsel

Zach Sumner, BWCS

Abe Theiss, Brinkman Construction

Brad Ward, City of Fort Collins

Meghan Willis, UCHealth

Applications for the 2018-2019 Leadership Fort Collins program will be available in late-June. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or applying should contact Ann Hutchison at (970) 482-3746 or ahutchison@fcchamber.org.