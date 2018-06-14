Leadership Northern Colorado Prepares for 2018 Graduation

Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

Public and alumni invited to attend presentation on leadership

Fort Collins, Colo. – The ninth Leadership Northern Colorado (LNC) class will soon complete their six month program and LNC alumni and the public are invited to celebrate the class accomplishments and to learn more about leadership at a breakfast featuring Dick Foth, author of Known – Finding Deep Friendships in a Shallow World.

Dick Foth is an author, storyteller, and popular speaker. He holds a master’s degree from Wheaton College Graduate School and a doctorate from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. He and his wife Ruth have invested the last twenty-five years working in the marketplace of business and government to encourage leaders in their personal lives. In his latest book, Known – Finding Deep Friendships in a Shallow World, Forth explores the Digital Age and the need for true friendship. He notes that “we are designed for real engagement with others—affirmation that goes beyond a simple “like” on social media, for connection over meals, for hope and excitement about the future.”

The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on June 26 at Windsong Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, outside of Fort Collins. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente and Public Service Credit Union, the event provides a great way for Alumni and the community to reconnect to the program and will raise funds to provide scholarships to future class participants. Registration is $20 and available at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. Registration includes breakfast and the keynote presentation by Foth.

Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland chambers of commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.

The Leadership Northern Colorado program will end June 26 with a final class session and graduation by the 32 participants. The class ran from January through June 2018.

The 2018 Leadership Northern Colorado participants are:

Laura Armstrong, Heart J Center at Sylvan Dale

Seth Baucke, Bank of Colorado

Avery Buser, The Group, Inc.

Erika Benti, Colorado State University

Erik Berlin, Bryan Construction

Marisa Donegon, City of Fort Collins

Ryan Dusil, North Front Range MPO

Bianca Fisher, Greeley Downtown Development Authority

Erin Frisch, Academy Mortgage Corporation

James Herman, Radiology Imaging Associates

Beth Higgins, Poudre School District

Rebecca Holder-Otte, Banner Health

Bryce Jacobson, Greeley Tribune

John Kloster-Prew, Audubon Rockies

Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center

Tyler Nichols, Eide Bailly CPAs

Clay Olson, Transamerica Financial Advisors

Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath Construction

Lee Reiff, Larimer County

Sarah Rice, Kaiser Permanente

Sylvia Robinson, TOLMAR, Inc.

Daniel Roth, Yogasacrificium

Brian Rowe, Town of Windsor

Joyce Saffel, Columbine Health Systems

Jared Shamburger, US Bank

Shelby Sommer, The Brendle Group

Nicholas Spezza, Front Range Community College

Derek Strader, Banner Health

Tara Streeb, Teaching Tree

Stacey Swanson, Larimer County

Grace Taylor, UCHealth

Clint Torczon, State Farm Insurance

About Leadership Northern Colorado

Leadership Northern Colorado is a program developed and designed through collaboration of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County. The regional development program is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region. The six-month interactive program for 30 select leaders from across the region will focus on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. For more information, visit www.LeadershipNorthernColorado.com.