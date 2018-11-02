LEAP Launches New Online Application for Heating Assistance Program

Jane Dvorak

Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), will kick-off the 2018-19 season with a new online application process for individuals and families needing heating assistance. Enrollment for the 2018-2019 program starts November 1 and continues through April 30.

“With the new online application process, individuals can apply from any device, or they can still visit one of our county locations,” said Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “We believe everyone who needs assistance is going to find this is easier, takes less time and overall the whole process is more efficient.”

Applications can be accessed through LEAP’s website at www.colorado.gov/cdhs/LEAP, which links to the state’s CO PEAK system for online application, which consolidates resources in one easy-to-use location.

For program eligibility, candidates must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent, be a permanent legal resident of the United States and Colorado or have a legal U.S. citizen in the household. A family household income cannot surpass 165 percent of the federal poverty index.

If approved, LEAP payments are usually made directly to the primary heating vendor and a notice is sent to individuals regarding the benefit amount. Last year, approximately 65,000 applications were approved with assistance averaging $337 to $674 across the state.

Other benefits provided by the program include repair or replacement of a home’s primary heating system. To determine the monthly income eligibility according to the household size, visit www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/program-eligibility.

LEAP is a federally-funded program that helps Coloradans pay a portion of home heating costs during the winter.

“For those not comfortable with online processes, applications can still be faxed, mailed or delivered to the appropriate county/contractor LEAP office,” said Kullen.

Call Heat Help at 1-866-432-8435 for more information.

