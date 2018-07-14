Learn how horses help special-needs riders at July “hippotherapy” tours

North Forty News

The word hippotherapy comes from the Greek hippos, meaning “horse,” plus therapy, which refers to the improvements in balance, muscle coordination, strength and verbal communication that hippotherapy aims to achieve with special-needs riders. To learn more about how horseback riding can be used as a therapeutic tool for physical, occupational or speech therapy for children and adults with special needs, visit an open house in Fort Collins or a tour in Loveland, both being held in July.

On July 21, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., the My Heroes Open House and Resource Fair will be held at the Adams-Atkinson Arena of the Colorado State University (CSU) Equine Campus, 731 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins. My Heroes, LLC, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with accredited facilities in Fort Collins, serving special needs adults and children from all over Larimer County. The organization employs trained and accredited therapists. Volunteers who undergo an orientation program are welcome to help with all aspects of the program, from grooming and tacking up the horses to assisting with riding. CSU students and future therapists are especially encouraged to become involved. See https://myheroestherapy.com/ for more info on the organization and how to volunteer, or visit the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/305035976698961/ for details on the July 21 open house.

On July 30, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., meet staff, volunteers and some of the riders in the program at the public tour of Hearts & Horses, 163 North County Road 29, Loveland, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. For more about the event or to register, go to https://facebook.com/events/467157007054251/; for more information about the Hearts & Horses hippotherapy program, including volunteer opportunities, visit their website at https://heartsandhorses.org, or their Facebook page at https://facebook.com/pg/heartsandhorsesloveland/