Learn How to Capture Outdoor Experiences Through Art at Free Workshop

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Loveland artist Amelia Furman to offer the following program:

Saturday, September 15, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. “Celebrating the Outdoors with Mixed Media: Visual Artist Workshop” Join our 2018 Visual Artist Amelia Furman (www.ameliafurman.com) for a workshop at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, located west of Fort Collins off County Road 38E in the South Bay area of Horsetooth Reservoir. During this workshop, art aspirers and advanced artists alike can capture their summer outdoor experiences with paper collage, paint and pencil. All supplies are included, but feel free to bring personal paper items (photos, maps, brochures, quotes, songs or text) to include in your original artwork. This is also a great time to partner up with your kiddo and create a family memory. Children 8 years and older are welcome to join us. Program is free. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.

About the Artist

Amelia Furman is a professional artist living in Loveland, Colo. Her paintings contain several layers of paper collage and oil or acrylic paint applied in thin glazes, finished with an epoxy resin or matte varnish. Her artwork captures the diverse elements of a scene, with images from the paper collage showing through the painting. For example, images of railroad tracks, the Colorado flag and a pickaxe, among others, show through a painting of Pikes Peak.

“My family and I spend a lot of time hiking in parks, so a majority of my work comes from my experiences in them,” said Furman, who noted her favorite Larimer County park is Flatiron Reservoir. “We moved to Colorado from a location where public parks were hard to come by, and now that we are in an area that is full of them, we are so appreciative and know what a gift they are. Some of our best family moments have happened at a Larimer County park, and these experiences channel directly into my mixed-media landscapes.”

Furman graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in art, focusing on illustration, painting and printmaking. While she has been an artist “since I could hold a pencil,” she said, Furman has been a professional artist for the past 15 years. She has created commissioned pieces for numerous corporate and personal clients, including the new Elizabeth Hotel in downtown Fort Collins, and has showcased her award-winning artwork in galleries across the United States.