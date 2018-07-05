Learn to grow vegetables that live for years

North Forty News

The Growing Project, a Fort Collins-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that educates and supports a strong local food system, will host a workshop on “Growing Perennial Vegetables” on Wednesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m., at its educational garden, “The Burrow,” located at 1502 North Shields Street, Fort Collins. Presenter Forrest Carlson will discuss more than a dozen long-lived vegetables that can be easily grown in this area and share info on how to grow them, how to propagate them, and how to prepare them for delicious eating—with samples available for tasting! The Growing Project urges attendees to ride their bikes to the workshop event, which is only a quarter-mile from the Poudre Trail.

The workshop costs $10; advance purchase is a must. For info or to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/624387917898680/ You can pay by cash, check or work trade (email info@thegrowingproject.org to arrange a work trade).