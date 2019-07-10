Lee Cooper on board as Larimer County’s Veterans Service Officer

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners appointed U.S. Army Veteran Lee Cooper as the Larimer County Veterans Service Officer.

Cooper served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves 324th Psychological Operations Company and was deployed for service in Iraq.

He has also worked with veterans in the community and been active for several years as the Executive Director of the Veteran’s Plaza Advisory Board in Fort Collins.

Cooper was working in Loveland during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. He felt compelled to enlist and serve his country but was originally turned down by recruiters because they thought he was too old, then in his mid-30s.

The age limit was later changed and allowed Cooper to enlist, which was a benefit to our country, and those he served with, having a breadth of experience in relating to both younger and older soldiers.

After his military service, Cooper attended Colorado State University, earning a master’s degree in business administration.

“We were very fortunate to have found Lee Cooper. When he came to us, his passion for serving veterans — the depth, and breadth of his experience really showed we have a leader to step in and provide top-flight services our veterans deserve,” said Larimer County Workforce and Economic Development Director Jacob Castillo, who also oversees the Veterans Service Office.

Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly echoed that sentiment. “Let me just say that your commitment to your country and veterans are without question. Lee’s very passionate about his fellow Veterans.”

Cooper replaces Debbie Pierson, who retired in 2018 after 25 years of service in Larimer County.

