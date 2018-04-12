Let’s Innovate Fort Collins! Application Open April 18 for Climate Action Proposals

Katy McLaren

A larvae-eating compost business. An online transportation and safety education program at CSU. A Front Range Community College learning project on solar panels and electric vehicle charging.

These are some of the innovative projects that received $265,000 in City funding last year to help meet the community’s goals to cut carbon emissions.

The 2018 Innovate Fort Collins Challenge application will be available at www.fcgov.com/innovate starting April 18, 2018. Grants ranging from $3,000 to $75,000 are available for pilot projects capable of achieving greenhouse gas reductions through a variety of approaches. Those tactics can include, but are not limited to, innovative applications of new or existing technologies; behavior change; new business models; or new public-private partnerships.

Applicants must submit a letter of intent no later than May 18. Finalists must present their proposal at a public pitch night on August 30.

Successful applications will focus on one or more of the following key areas and illustrate their use by residents or businesses:

Accelerated uptake in conservation, efficiency and renewable energy.

Increased use of alternative transportation options vs. traditional automobile usage.

Greater reduction, reuse and recycling of waste materials.

Efforts to encourage behavior change that include mobilization efforts aimed at shifting behaviors.

The City has set aspirational goals to cut carbon emissions 20 percent below 2005 levels by 2020 and 80 percent by 2030 with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. The City aims to achieve those goals through a variety of strategies in such areas as energy, transportation and solid waste. Learn more about the community’s Climate Action Plan at www.fcgov.com/climateaction.