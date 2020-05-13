Let’s Roam Attempts to Break Scavenger Hunt History

Let’s Roam Celebrates National Scavenger Hunt Day by Creating a One-Time Global Event to Beat The World Record of Largest Scavenger Hunt

Let’s Roam has a goal to break the world record for the largest scavenger hunt the world has ever seen. In celebration of National Scavenger Hunt Day, Let’s Roam, the leader in self-guided scavenger hunt tours and virtual activities has created a one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt for people around the world. Register now and participate on May 24th, 2020, all from the comfort of your own home.

This shared, virtual experience will contain content and challenges to help players explore cultures around the globe from the comfort of their own home. Registration includes access to the “World Record Attempt” scavenger hunt in the Let’s Roam app on May 24, 2002, a t-shirt to help you commemorate your participation in the international event, access to the global leaderboard, a special certificate, and downloadable photos of your record-breaking experience. If Let’s Roam can get 2,733 people to participate in their specially-crafted scavenger hunt on the same day, they will break the record and make scavenger hunt history!

“Through this event, we hope to connect people around the globe through the spirit of exploration. While people are staying home, this is a totally unique way to continue to achieve our mission of helping people explore and connect. We hope as many people as possible will participate in making history and create lasting memories with Let’s Roam!”, says Charlie Harding, CEO of Let’s Roam.

This event will be live in the Let’s Roam app on National Scavenger Hunt Day, May 24th, 2020.

FOR MORE INFO: www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/world_record TO REGISTER: www.eventbrite.com

