Letter from PSD Superintendent

Dear PSD families:

The reality of another school shooting weighs heavily on me as I write to you.

Our fellow school community in Douglas County is on our minds, as they face this act of violence.

On the heels of the situation that closed school districts just three weeks ago, we are confronted with another school shooting in our state.

Considering this event and so many before it, I am sure you are thinking about the safety and security of our students and staff here in Poudre School District. We have a PSD team of experts who think about and train for events like this every day. They work in close partnership with and rely on emergency responders, who have demonstrated time and time again their dedication to our kids.

Events like this are difficult to understand, let alone talk about.

As always, we are ready to support students and staff with concerns or fears that may be triggered by this horrific event. If you are concerned about your student, please have them visit with their school counselor or teacher. PSD has trained mental health professionals on staff and can also refer students to community resources for emotional support.

Additional resources for parents, regarding how to discuss violent incidents with children, are available on PSD’s Mental Health Services web page.

Be sure to reach out to those around you and those of us in PSD if you or your child needs support. We’re here if you need us.

Take care,

Sandra Smyser, Ph.D.

Superintendent