Letter to the Editor: Larimer County Master Plan

Larimer County Master Plan

By Jeff Jensen,

Planning Commission Chair

Planning takes us from one point to another. A plan can be as simple as following a recipe, or more in-depth such as setting the direction in a community’s master plan. Regardless of the magnitude, a good plan establishes a strong vision, considers different points of view, and enables us to move forward in a meaningful way. A high priority from Larimer County’s 2018 Citizen Survey was for more regional planning to manage growth. But to plan for growth effectively, we need to know more. What benefits does the community want to see in the future? Better paying job growth? Better air and water quality? Reduced property and infrastructure damage during the next natural disaster?

Now is the opportunity to make your voice heard. By participating in the update of the 1997 Larimer County Master Plan, you can directly influence the direction for the County’s future. Built on community engagement over the last two years, this plan establishes a vision for where we want to go. The Draft Comprehensive Plan is available for public feedback through the month of May and we’re asking the public to review and make sure the Plan articulates and embodies your vision for the future of Larimer County.

We want to know your thoughts because we want our County to always be a place that we love to call home. Please join us at one of our open houses and visit the project website and provide comments before May 31: www.LarimerCompPlan.com.

