Library accommodations and availability

By Creed Kidd director@redfeatherlibrary.org

Director of Red Feather Lakes Community Library

Here at Red Feather Lakes Community Library, located within beautiful downtown Red Feather Lakes Village, we make several accommodations available for your convenience and safety.

That includes such things ADA accessibility both within and outside the facility; snow-plowing and walkway clearing follow snowfalls; bathroom accessibility; organization within that allows you to immediately return your borrowed materials, immediately speak to a library volunteer or staff member on entry, or browse the library collection productively.

New titles are front-room front and center, including just-received fiction and nonfiction print, DVDs, a small but increasingly-used new Blu-Ray shelf, Young adult titles, Graphic novels and a contemporary selection of Books on CD that can make the sometimes long drive from mountain to valley more interesting and productive.

We frame the just-received titles on-shelf with front-room flyers promoting what’s to come: new, likely bestsellers by month, expected, popular DVDs by week. We take holds on just announced or expected titles months in advance and will contact you when the item is received by the library.

For example, popular author C. J. Box’s next Joe Pickett title, ‘Long Range’ to be published this coming March. We’ve been logging requests since this mid-summer past. When available, we’ll purchase enough copies in format and quantity to accommodate demand.

Given the date of your request that may not mean that you’ll receive a first-day received copy; however, we’ll ensure that your wait is reasonable. We will not default to a 4-month or 6-month wait. That can happen, to our regret, with popular OverDrive eBook and e-audio titles – a system that we share with 40 additional Colorado libraries – and therefore compete with statewide demand.

We accommodate differing interests in taste, belief, preference, age level, format and levels of use in the materials that we offer. For physical accommodation, we offer print, large print, print on device (eBooks), sound (audiobooks, e-audio and music CDs), visual (easy-reader picture books, graphic novels, comics) and motion pictures (movies, TV-series and documentaries) on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

For those needing visual accommodation, we offer a small, rotating collection of large print titles as well as eBook devices where the font can be adjusted – up or down – to meet personal viewing preferences.

Those with continuing vision issues we’re happy to refer to the Colorado Talking Book Library – a terrific, nationally recognized direct-service resource for the visually-impaired.

Accommodation, of course, should imply comfort and usability and that entails some trade-offs in a 3,000 square foot building holding 15,000 items, as well as room for staff offices and processing facilities, a meeting room, kitchenette, bathrooms, and water treatment room.

For example, if you’ve followed our serpentine Adult Fiction collection from ‘A’ to ‘Z’ you’ll understand. However, the key to usability and access is being well-marked and well-placed.

If you need a place to study or use a computer – we’ll accommodate – with a chair, table or device. We’ve never exceeded the capacity of the building or of local ingenuity.

Stop by and check us out.

Red Feather Lakes Community Library – we just say NO. NO overdue fines; NO hidden fees; NO hard-to-understand or complicated rules; NO days closed excepting major holidays & snow days; NO card needed for internet service and NO wait lines; NO time limit for computer use; and, NO-hassle personalized service.

Library hours: 7 days a week, 9 am – 6 pm