Library District “Community Conversations” Scheduled for Master Plan

COMMUNITY INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN “COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS” TO HELP ESTABLISH THE FUTURE OF LIBRARY SERVICES

(FORT COLLINS, Colo., October 1, 2018) — Poudre River Public Library District is seeking public input as part of its process to develop a multi-year Library District Master Plan. “Community Conversations” have been scheduled at each of the three library locations in October, and community members are invited to attend to learn about the process and to provide feedback on ideas initially gathered by the Library District’s partners, Group 4 Architecture, Research + Planning and Carson Block Consulting.

Community Conversations

Tuesday, October 16 at Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St. 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. light dinner provided 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. public input session

Monday, October 22 at Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St. 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. light dinner provided 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. public input session

Tuesday, October 30 at Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Ave. 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. public input session

“The community’s participation in the planning process is essential to ensuring that we are working toward a desired vision for the future of library service,” says David Slivken, executive director at Poudre River Public Library District. “We welcome public input throughout the project as we discuss current needs and forecast the needs of a growing and changing community.”

More information about the Library District Master Plan can be found at PoudreLibraries.org.

