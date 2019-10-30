Lindsey Daugherty Leads in Fundraising for House District 29 Race

Democratic House District 29 candidate Lindsey Daugherty, a family and juvenile law attorney from Loveland, raised more than $20,000 in her first quarter – surpassing her Republican opponent by more than $19,000.

Friends, family, and colleagues fueled her campaign. Nearly 90% of donations came from in-state supporters. Daugherty brings experience to her first-time candidacy from working as a law-clerk for then-US Representative Bruce Braley, former US Senator Tom Harkin, and the White House Domestic Policy Council.

“This is going to be a tough race,” says Daugherty. “HD29 is only blue because voters know and respect Representative Tracy Kraft-Tharp’s work. As a first-time candidate, I know I am going to have to out-work everybody else to win this race.”

Lindsey has almost twice the cash-on-hand as her Democratic primary opponents.

Daugherty plans to focus her campaign on the issues her constituents care about: affordable health care, access to competitive schools, clean air and water, and creating an economy that works for everyone. For more information, go to www.lindseyforcolorado.com.