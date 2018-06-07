Lineup announced for Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, June 6, 2018 – Bohemian Nights today announced national headliners The Motet, Blondie and The Decemberists and a lineup of more than 80 Colorado bands scheduled to perform at this year’s Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Aug. 10, 11 and 12. Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival held each August in historic downtown Fort Collins and is co-produced by Bohemian Nights and the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association.

“Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest celebrates the thriving Colorado music scene, and we’re excited to showcase a variety of genres and styles in this year’s lineup,” said Bohemian Foundation Chief Music Officer Tom Scharf. “We hope the community discovers new Colorado favorites in addition to connecting with well-loved bands throughout the weekend.”

National headliner on Friday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 p.m. is Denver-based The Motet, who fuse funk, soul, and improvisational inventiveness and whose diehard and devoted following sells out venues including Red Rocks Amphitheater, San Francisco’s The Fillmore and Brooklyn Bowl. Headlining the festival on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 8:30 p.m. is punk-spirited Blondie, whose boundary-pushing pop has shaped the look and sound of many chart-topping female artists during the last three decades. Closing out the mainstage on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. is Grammy-nominated indie rock band The Decemberists, who released their eighth full-length album, “I’ll Be Your Girl,” earlier this year. Headliner performances all take place on the Mountain Avenue Stage.

The full lineup will feature a diverse offering of bands performing across six outdoor music stages. Artists in this year’s lineup with local ties include fingerstyle guitarist Cary Morin, whose latest album “Cradle To The Grave” won both an Independent Music Award and an Indigenous Music Award; Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir, who opened for Keith Urban at SXSW and toured with Justin Townes Earle earlier this year; Ivory Circle, an indie-alternative band that counts Chris Beeble of The Blasting Room among its members; and Katie Herzig, who has toured extensively both as a headliner and as support for artists including Brandi Carlile and Ingrid Michaelson.

Music performances will run from 5–10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday. Visit BohemianNights.org or download the Bohemian Nights app from the App Store or Google Play for the music schedule and for more information about all Bohemian Nights music events.

In addition to Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Bohemian Nights produces Bohemian Nights Presents Thursday Night Live, a free summer concert series in downtown Fort Collins each Thursday. For the full schedule of performances, visit BohemianNights.org or download the Bohemian Nights app.