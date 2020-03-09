Livermore Volunteer Fire Protection District Thanks Its 2019 Corporate Sponsors

March 9, 2020 Blaine Howerton Life in NOCO 0
Photo courtesy Livermore Fire Protection District.

Submitted by Norm Stiefel

Secretary LFRF
The all-volunteer Livermore Fire Protection District and the all-volunteer Livermore Fire and Rescue Fund 501C3 would like to thank our corporate sponsors from 2019 for all their support.

Ace Hardware – Downtown

AED Everywhere

Costco

Discount Tire

Edward G. Taylor, DVM
Hog Wild BBQ

Horse & Dragon Brewing Company

King Soopers

Kroenke Sports Charities

Next Door American Eatery

OtterBox

Poudre Pet and Feed Supply

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Serious Texas Bar-B-Q
Soul Squared Brewing Co.
Spoons – Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

