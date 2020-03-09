Livermore Volunteer Fire Protection District Thanks Its 2019 Corporate Sponsors

Submitted by Norm Stiefel
Secretary LFRF
The all-volunteer Livermore Fire Protection District and the all-volunteer Livermore Fire and Rescue Fund 501C3 would like to thank our corporate sponsors from 2019 for all their support.
Ace Hardware – Downtown
AED Everywhere
Costco
Discount Tire
Edward G. Taylor, DVM
Hog Wild BBQ
Horse & Dragon Brewing Company
King Soopers
Kroenke Sports Charities
Next Door American Eatery
OtterBox
Poudre Pet and Feed Supply
Safeway
Sam’s Club
Serious Texas Bar-B-Q
Soul Squared Brewing Co.
Spoons – Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
