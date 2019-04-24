Living in Harmony with Nature Shumei International Institute Celebrates 17 years of Crestone Community

By Matthew Crowley

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, the Shumei International Institute (SII) will celebrate the 17th anniversary of its Sacred Earth Center in Crestone, Colorado. The theme of this year’s event is “Living in Harmony with Nature.” Shumei’s founder Mokichi Okada is quoted as saying “Nature can teach us everything.” In today’s day and age of environmental degradation, climate change and troubles, Nature is certainly teaching, but is humanity listening? We will explore this theme in positive ways throughout this years anniversary event.

The Shumei International Institute (SII) is a Colorado not for profit organization and is the third of three sacred sites for Shumei worldwide. Nestled on the shoulder of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, SII represents the Earth element. SII’s unique mission within the greater worldwide organization is: “Inspired by the philosophy of Mokichi Okada, Meishusama, Shumei International Institute helps people of the world realize that they are world citizens able to act for the common good.”

The Shumei International Institute is very honored to have Sensei Tamao Koyama, from Shumei’s headquarters in Japan, joining this year’s anniversary celebration and presiding over two special Sampai prayer services and sharing the healing light of Jyorei. “Sampai” literally means “going to a higher place” and is Shumei’s term for its prayer services. Sampai services involve chanting and the sharing of Jyorei, a spiritual healing practice whose intent is healing, purification, spiritual transformation and… happiness!

The 17th-anniversary events will begin Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM with the always popular taiko performance. This year will feature Grammy Award-winning Taiko Master Sensei Koji Nakamura performing with members of Crestone the based Hikari Taiko and OMNY Taiko from New York. Following the Taiko Concert beginning at 3:15 SII is pleased to host a panel discussion on this year’s theme Living in Harmony with Nature. The panel will be moderated by special guest, Brazilian agronomist, and engineer, Mr. Warwick Manfrinato.

Following the panel discussion, Sensei Tamao Koyama will lead the traditional World Peace Prayer Sampai that takes place Saturday evening May 18; we request that people be seated in the sanctuary by 5:30 for this service. Shumei centers from around the world join us in simultaneously chanting during this special sampai with an intention for a world free from poverty and strife.

Sunday’s program begins with the anniversary Sampai starting at 10:30 AM. Once again Sensei Tamao Koyama, will lead us in chanting and share the healing light of Jyorei during this Sampai. Following the Sampai Sensei Tamao Koyama will deliver a keynote speech. Immediately following Sampai, SII will offer a complimentary lunch to the community as an expression of our gratitude. Guests are invited to visit Shumei’s Natural Agriculture garden and the art gallery for self-guided tours from 12:30 – 5:00 PM on Sunday. Following lunch, on Sunday special guest Mr. Warwick Manfrinato will deliver a presentation in alignment with this year’s anniversary theme. The day ends with an art opening in our gallery at 3:00 PM for a collaborative show.

For Shumei, the annual anniversary event is an opportunity to express gratitude to our community. To that end, you are invited to join us for part or all of this year’s festivities. All events are free and open to the public and do not require an RSVP, just come and join us!

Visit www.shumeicrestone.org or call (719) 256-5284 for further details and information.

Please note all events start promptly at the times listed. Plan to arrive early in order to park, walk to event locations and for best seating. Please carpool as much as possible to assist us with traffic and parking congestion. Handicapped guests or people with special access needs are encouraged to contact the Shumei office in advance and we will do everything we can to make all events accessible to all.