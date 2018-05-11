Local artist’s sculptures to greet public at new Larimer County Loveland Campus

Ken Cooper, Larimer County Director of Facilities

Two locally-created sculptures that exemplify the history and are a symbol of Loveland will greet visitors at the entrance to the new Larimer County Loveland building.

Loveland artist and sculptor Jane DeDecker was chosen to provide the bronze sculpture “Mariano and his Princess Namaqua.” Mariano Medina was one of the first settlers in Loveland, settling along the Big Thompson Creek in the mid-1800s. Medina was a fur trader, army scout and successful businessman.

Growing up in the Namaqua Hills subdivision, DeDecker was fascinated with the legend of Princess Namaqua, and the history of Mariano Medina and his family in the area. DeDecker’s father often shared historical lore with her. Mariano’s life is covered in the book, “Mario Medina, Colorado Mountain Man,” by Loveland historian Zethyl Gates.

Medina’s oldest daughter Marcellina (he affectionately called her “Lena”) had skills with a horse that made her legendary. She often entertained many in the area with her horsemanship dressed in a beautiful hand-made Indian costume sewn together by her Arapahoe Indian mother, Tacanecy.

The sculpture depicts Medina, and Marcellina atop her beloved horse, a pony given to her by Medina. While the horse grazes, Marcellina’s father adjusts the stirrup on Lena’s new saddle.

DeDecker also included another bronze sculpture titled, “My Heart is in Your Hands,” depicting two people holding hands and forming the shape of a heart, depicting a connection to Loveland.

DeDecker’s sculptures were selected from seven local artists who had responded to a Request for Proposal announcement to produce artwork for the Larimer County Loveland Campus Building. The sculptures will be in place for viewing at the grand opening of the Larimer County Loveland Campus in early September 2018.